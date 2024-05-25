UBS Group AG Has $58.61 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 21.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 949,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 265,972 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.27% of Eversource Energy worth $58,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ES. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Eversource Energy by 84.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Eversource Energy by 40.4% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 79.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Mizuho upgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Argus cut their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

Eversource Energy Price Performance

Eversource Energy stock opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.27 billion, a PE ratio of -48.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $59.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.76. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $74.81.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 16th will be paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

Insider Activity at Eversource Energy

In other news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.12, for a total value of $47,774.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $609,388.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Frederica M. Williams sold 2,714 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.60, for a total transaction of $156,326.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,369.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.