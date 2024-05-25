Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $5.85 Per Share

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 5.847 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Uni-President China’s previous dividend of $4.82.

Uni-President China Price Performance

UPCHY opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $95.00.

Uni-President China Company Profile

See Also

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd., an investment holding company, manufactures, sells, and trades in beverages and food in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Beverages, Food, and Others segments. It offers instant noodles, tea drinks, juices, milk tea, coffee, bottled water, and bottle can drinks.

