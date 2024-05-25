Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY) Declares Dividend Increase – $5.85 Per Share

Uni-President China Holdings Ltd (OTCMKTS:UPCHY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, May 24th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th will be given a dividend of 5.847 per share on Friday, July 5th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 5th. This is a positive change from Uni-President China’s previous dividend of $4.82.
Uni-President China Price Performance
UPCHY opened at $89.82 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.71. Uni-President China has a twelve month low of $54.28 and a twelve month high of $95.00.
Uni-President China Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Uni-President China
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/20 – 5/24
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- NASDAQ 100 vs. NASDAQ Composite: A Detailed Breakdown of NASDAQ
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- These 2 Retail Traders Favorites are Nearing Major Breakouts
Receive News & Ratings for Uni-President China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uni-President China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.