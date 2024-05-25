United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Shares Acquired by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X – Free Report) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,004 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in United States Steel were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in X. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in United States Steel by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,770 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 112,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,449,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 4.2% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:X opened at $35.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.53 and a beta of 2.06. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $38.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $50.20.

United States Steel ( NYSE:X Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.22 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 4.89%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that United States Steel Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.87%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on X shares. Wolfe Research raised United States Steel from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of United States Steel from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.78.

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. The company operates through North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), Mini Mill, U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular) segments. The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets, and tin mill products, as well as iron ore and coke.

