Universal (NYSE:UVV) Shares Down 10.4%

Universal Co. (NYSE:UVV – Get Free Report) dropped 10.4% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $47.19 and last traded at $47.75. Approximately 93,403 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 244,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.28.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Universal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 10th.

The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This is an increase from Universal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Universal’s payout ratio is presently 67.09%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Universal by 242.0% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Universal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in Universal by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in Universal by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Universal Corporation processes and supplies leaf tobacco and plant-based ingredients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Tobacco Operations; and Ingredients Operations. It is involved in the procuring, financing, processing, packing, storing, and shipping leaf tobacco for sale to manufacturers of consumer tobacco products.

