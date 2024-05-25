Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Stock Position Lowered by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 6.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 795,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,073,000 after buying an additional 29,171 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 242.9% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 477,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,161,000 after acquiring an additional 338,466 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 143,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,036,000 after purchasing an additional 13,582 shares during the period. Compass Financial Group INC SD lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Compass Financial Group INC SD now owns 125,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 101,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after purchasing an additional 30,716 shares during the period.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIS opened at $241.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a PE ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $239.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.44. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $183.29 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

