Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $491,000 Stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 27.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,918 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get Lantheus alerts:

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 139.3% during the fourth quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 27,317 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the last quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lantheus during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,385,000. Boston Partners grew its position in Lantheus by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 562,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $34,344,000 after purchasing an additional 49,195 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Lantheus by 172.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 52,530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,649,000 after buying an additional 33,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,300,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,387,000 after buying an additional 384,093 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LNTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered Lantheus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Lantheus from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Lantheus from $82.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Lantheus in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Lantheus from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.17.

Lantheus Stock Performance

Lantheus stock opened at $78.22 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.20 and a 1-year high of $99.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.06.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. Lantheus had a return on equity of 54.10% and a net margin of 33.72%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.46 million. As a group, analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In other news, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc purchased 60,431,039 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,773,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Mary Anne Heino sold 93,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $6,130,192.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 251,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,434,804.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lantheus Alpha Therapy, Llc acquired 60,431,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.95 per share, for a total transaction of $57,409,487.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,773,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,934,724.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,545 shares of company stock valued at $6,177,295. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Lantheus Profile

(Free Report)

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an injectable ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine procedures; Xenon-133, a radiopharmaceutical gas to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite, an injectable imaging agent to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent to assess blood flow to the muscle of the heart; and PYLARIFY, an F 18-labelled PSMA-targeted PET imaging agent used for imaging of PSMA positive-lesions in men with prostate cancer.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lantheus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lantheus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.