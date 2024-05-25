Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $502,000 Stock Holdings in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Herc by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,667,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $198,303,000 after acquiring an additional 457,697 shares during the last quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 22.6% during the third quarter. Electron Capital Partners LLC now owns 585,029 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,583,000 after purchasing an additional 107,708 shares in the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herc by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 453,550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,945,000 after buying an additional 98,648 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Herc by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 272,803 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,618,000 after buying an additional 49,034 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Herc by 653.3% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 56,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,720,000 after acquiring an additional 49,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of Herc stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total transaction of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,560,647.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Christian J. Cunningham sold 6,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.37, for a total transaction of $1,026,529.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 60,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,326,705.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tamir Peres sold 3,545 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.10, for a total value of $564,009.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,560,647.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,996 shares of company stock valued at $5,656,956 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Herc Stock Performance

Shares of HRI opened at $147.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.27. Herc Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.72 and a 12 month high of $171.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.95.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $804.00 million for the quarter. Herc had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 28.68%. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 14.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Herc Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st will be paid a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.97%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Herc from $117.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Herc from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $152.50.

Herc Company Profile

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

Further Reading

