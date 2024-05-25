Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lessened its position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Free Report) by 40.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,685 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get WEX alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 74.7% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co boosted its stake in WEX by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 27,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,308,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in WEX by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 97.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WEX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of WEX from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on WEX from $272.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Barclays raised their target price on WEX from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on WEX from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on WEX from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, WEX presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

WEX Stock Performance

Shares of WEX stock opened at $187.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $207.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. WEX Inc. has a 52 week low of $161.95 and a 52 week high of $244.04.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $652.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $653.52 million. WEX had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 10.21%. On average, research analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 13.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at WEX

In other WEX news, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total value of $381,345.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $388,862.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.55, for a total value of $253,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $403,848.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jagtar Narula sold 1,725 shares of WEX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.07, for a total transaction of $381,345.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,759 shares in the company, valued at $388,862.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,865 shares of company stock valued at $1,262,019 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About WEX

(Free Report)

WEX Inc operates a commerce platform in the United States and internationally. The Mobility segment offers fleet vehicle payment solutions, transaction processing, and information management services; and provides account activation and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; account management; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions; and ancillary services and offerings.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.