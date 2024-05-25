Vestis Co. (VSTS) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

Vestis Co. (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Vestis Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of VSTS opened at $12.01 on Friday. Vestis has a 52-week low of $8.92 and a 52-week high of $22.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.33 and its 200-day moving average is $18.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Vestis (NYSE:VSTS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $705.37 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.54 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Vestis will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

In other Vestis news, CFO Ricky T. Dillon acquired 16,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,343.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Williams Ena Koschel bought 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, with a total value of $104,295.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,093.82. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon bought 16,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.43 per share, with a total value of $201,366.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,837 shares in the company, valued at $731,343.91. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired 2,753,069 shares of company stock valued at $27,578,402 in the last ninety days.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VSTS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Vestis from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $22.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Vestis from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Vestis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.40 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Barclays cut their price objective on Vestis from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Vestis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.38.

Vestis Company Profile

Vestis Corporation provides uniform rentals and workplace supplies in the United States and Canada. Its products include uniform options, such as shirts, pants, outerwear, gowns, scrubs, high visibility garments, particulate-free garments, and flame-resistant garments, as well as shoes and accessories; and workplace supplies, including managed restroom supply services, first-aid supplies and safety products, floor mats, towels, and linens.

Further Reading

