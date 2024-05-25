Vincent Tese Purchases 5,000 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG) Stock

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) Director Vincent Tese purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.26 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,560. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Vincent Tese also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 21st, Vincent Tese purchased 1,000 shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, for a total transaction of $8,240.00.

Claros Mortgage Trust Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $7.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 26.27, a current ratio of 26.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.14 and a 1 year high of $15.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.78.

Claros Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

Claros Mortgage Trust ( NYSE:CMTG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.19. Claros Mortgage Trust had a positive return on equity of 1.51% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $75.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.79 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.76%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -161.29%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMTG. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $710,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 14.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 5,671 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 322,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 74,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,602 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the period. 89.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $9.75 to $9.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Claros Mortgage Trust

About Claros Mortgage Trust

(Get Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.