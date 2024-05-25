Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) CFO Acquires $27,350.00 in Stock

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) CFO William Patrick Bradley III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.
