Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR) CFO Acquires $27,350.00 in Stock

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:ZTR – Get Free Report) CFO William Patrick Bradley III bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.47 per share, with a total value of $27,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,043 shares in the company, valued at $49,465.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ZTR opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.43 and its 200 day moving average is $5.37. Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.34.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 40.3% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,180 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the third quarter worth $64,000. Gridiron Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $156,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 22.2% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 5,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund by 1,380.3% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 33,750 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 31,470 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Virtus Global Dividend & Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is co-managed by Virtus Investment Advisers, Inc, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC and Newfleet Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

