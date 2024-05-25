Visa (NYSE:V) Stock Price Down 0.2%

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $274.70 and last traded at $275.09. Approximately 1,375,641 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 6,294,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $275.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Visa from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Visa from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on Visa in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $322.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $502.03 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average of $276.70 and a 200-day moving average of $269.71.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 51.23% and a net margin of 53.87%. The company had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.09 EPS. Visa’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Visa news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 25,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.15, for a total transaction of $7,009,954.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,959,322.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total value of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,402 shares of company stock valued at $9,559,382 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Visa

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of V. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Recommended Stories

