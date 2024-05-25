VSE Co. (VSEC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on July 31st

VSE Co. (NASDAQ:VSEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th.
VSE has a payout ratio of 8.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect VSE to earn $5.14 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.
VSE Price Performance
NASDAQ:VSEC opened at $78.25 on Friday. VSE has a one year low of $46.20 and a one year high of $86.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 23.80 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.34.
About VSE
VSE Corporation operates as a diversified aftermarket products and services company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aviation and Fleet. The Aviation segment provides aftermarket parts supply and distribution; maintenance, repair, and overhaul services for components and engine accessories supporting commercial, business, and general aviation operators.
