Wedbush Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Wedbush reissued their outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Wedbush currently has a $15.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Ardelyx in a report on Friday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on Ardelyx from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Ardelyx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Ardelyx in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $6.75 on Friday. Ardelyx has a 52-week low of $3.16 and a 52-week high of $10.13. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.38 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $46.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.40 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 41.65% and a negative net margin of 41.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 303.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ardelyx will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 175,936 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, insider David P. Rosenbaum sold 5,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.20, for a total value of $47,683.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 175,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,611.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth A. Grammer sold 86,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.73, for a total transaction of $664,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 312,993 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,435.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 381,138 shares of company stock worth $3,158,429 over the last 90 days. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARDX. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx during the 1st quarter valued at $220,000. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $1,571,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 1st quarter worth $657,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC purchased a new position in Ardelyx during the first quarter valued at $16,020,000. Institutional investors own 58.92% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

