Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI) Increases Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund (NYSE:WDI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1485 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a boost from Western Asset Diversified Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund Price Performance

Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock opened at $14.45 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.14. Western Asset Diversified Income Fund has a 1 year low of $12.16 and a 1 year high of $14.86.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nisha Kumar purchased 6,225 shares of Western Asset Diversified Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.46 per share, for a total transaction of $90,013.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,725 shares in the company, valued at $198,463.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

