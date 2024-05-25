Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI) Announces $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:EHI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:EHI opened at $6.98 on Friday. Western Asset Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $7.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.02.
About Western Asset Global High Income Fund
Western Asset Global High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe.
