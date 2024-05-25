Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (HIO) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on August 1st

Posted by on May 25th, 2024

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HIOGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.0355 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Price Performance

Shares of HIO opened at $3.77 on Friday. Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund has a 52-week low of $3.52 and a 52-week high of $4.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.86.

About Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund

(Get Free Report)

Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company and Western Asset Management Company Limited. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund (NYSE:HIO)

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset High Income Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.