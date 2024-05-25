Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund (NYSE:WIW – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0605 per share by the investment management company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd.

Get Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund alerts:

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 51.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

WIW opened at $8.54 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56. Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $9.06.

Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset/Claymore Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. It is managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Pte.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Asset Inflation-Linked Opportunities & Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.