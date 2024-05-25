Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc. (NYSE:IGI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.071 per share on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 24th. This is a positive change from Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust stock opened at $16.84 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.97. Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust has a 52-week low of $15.13 and a 52-week high of $17.79.
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Company Profile
Western Asset Investment Grade Defined Opportunity Trust Inc is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd, Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.
