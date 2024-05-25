Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (WEA) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07 on August 1st

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 24th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 24th.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Stock Performance

Shares of WEA stock opened at $10.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.80. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

