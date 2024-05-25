WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 30th

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NASDAQ:DGRW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, May 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Thursday, May 30th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGRW opened at $76.03 on Friday. WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund has a twelve month low of $61.21 and a twelve month high of $76.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.03.

The WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (DGRW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks the performance of an index that invests in large- and mid-cap dividend-paying US common stocks with growth characteristics. DGRW was launched on May 22, 2013 and is managed by WisdomTree.

