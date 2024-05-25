Worldcoin Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.05 Billion (WLD)

Worldcoin (WLD) traded up 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 25th. During the last week, Worldcoin has traded 4.5% lower against the US dollar. Worldcoin has a total market cap of $1.05 billion and approximately $220.05 million worth of Worldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Worldcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $4.77 or 0.00006896 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Worldcoin Profile

Worldcoin’s launch date was July 24th, 2023. Worldcoin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 221,195,614 tokens. Worldcoin’s official Twitter account is @worldcoin. Worldcoin’s official website is worldcoin.org. Worldcoin’s official message board is worldcoin.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Worldcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Worldcoin (WLD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. Worldcoin has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 220,881,259.2979107 in circulation. The last known price of Worldcoin is 4.67311353 USD and is down -0.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 287 active market(s) with $237,667,068.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://worldcoin.org/.”

