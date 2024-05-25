Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y) Announces $0.25 Quarterly Dividend

Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share on Monday, June 17th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 27th.
Yellow Pages Stock Performance
TSE Y opened at C$9.38 on Friday. Yellow Pages has a 52-week low of C$8.97 and a 52-week high of C$13.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.68, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company has a market capitalization of C$127.19 million, a PE ratio of 3.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.81.
Yellow Pages Company Profile
