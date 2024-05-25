Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of $192.77 million for the quarter.

Get Youdao alerts:

Youdao Stock Performance

Shares of DAO opened at $3.67 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.90. Youdao has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $5.64.

Institutional Trading of Youdao

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Youdao by 134.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 14,957 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Youdao by 46.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 18,182 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Youdao by 17.9% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 101,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 15,482 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its holdings in Youdao by 122.9% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 253,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after acquiring an additional 139,715 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Youdao

Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Youdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Youdao and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.