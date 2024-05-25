Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.410-0.430 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $451.0 million-$459.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $453.9 million. Zuora also updated its FY25 guidance to $0.41-0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ZUO shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

ZUO opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43. Zuora has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.84.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $110.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.80 million. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. On average, research analysts expect that Zuora will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of Zuora stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 3,794 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.29, for a total value of $31,452.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,111,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock valued at $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

