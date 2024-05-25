Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Releases Q2 2025 Earnings Guidance

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.090-0.100 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.090. The company issued revenue guidance of $111.5 million-$113.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $112.0 million. Zuora also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.430 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Zuora from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Zuora from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Zuora in a report on Thursday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Zuora from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zuora has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.83.

Zuora Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE ZUO opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Zuora has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -23.19 and a beta of 1.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.94.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 31.10% and a negative net margin of 14.28%. The business had revenue of $110.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.80 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Zuora will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Zuora

In related news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zuora news, insider Andrew M. Cohen sold 11,864 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $102,149.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 137,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,187,301.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Todd Mcelhatton sold 31,006 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total value of $266,961.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 277,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,391,883.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 481,854 shares of company stock worth $4,393,048. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Zuora

Zuora, Inc provides a monetization suite for modern businesses to help companies launch and scale new services and operate dynamic customer-centric business models. The company offers Zuora Billing that allows customers to deploy various pricing and packaging strategies to monetize their recurring revenue streams, bill customers, calculate prorations when subscriptions change, and automate billing and payment operations; Zuora Revenue, a revenue recognition and automation solution that accounting teams use to manage their complex revenue streams; Zuora Payments to provide payment orchestration services for companies looking to operate globally; and Zephr, a digital subscriber experience platform that helps companies orchestrate dynamic experiences that increase conversion, reduce churn, and nurture ongoing subscriber relationships.

