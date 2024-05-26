10,067 Shares in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 10,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Penumbra in the 4th quarter worth about $85,222,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in Penumbra by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 503,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,862,000 after buying an additional 137,750 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Penumbra by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 265,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,697,000 after buying an additional 42,876 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Penumbra by 42.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 137,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,289,000 after acquiring an additional 41,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Penumbra during the third quarter valued at approximately $9,072,000. 88.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PEN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Penumbra from $290.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Penumbra from $290.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Penumbra from $284.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $289.00 price target on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.64.

Penumbra Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE:PEN opened at $193.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The company has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $211.88 and its 200 day moving average is $232.27. Penumbra, Inc. has a 1 year low of $180.93 and a 1 year high of $348.67.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Penumbra had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $278.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Penumbra

In other Penumbra news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares in the company, valued at $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.68, for a total value of $142,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,973,126.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.98, for a total value of $3,014,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 942,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,440,130.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,248 shares of company stock worth $5,509,049 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Penumbra Profile

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

