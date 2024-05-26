12,430 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Flywire by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,783,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,283,000 after buying an additional 161,954 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Flywire by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Flywire in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Flywire during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Flywire by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. 95.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Flywire

In related news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,806.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 9,366 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $255,691.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 621,568 shares in the company, valued at $16,968,806.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Rob Orgel sold 17,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $468,195.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 468,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,180.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,800 shares of company stock worth $3,743,582 in the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Flywire Price Performance

NASDAQ FLYW opened at $18.33 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.10 and a 200-day moving average of $22.29.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Flywire had a negative return on equity of 1.56% and a negative net margin of 2.63%. The firm had revenue of $114.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FLYW has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Flywire from $41.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Flywire from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Flywire from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Flywire from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Flywire in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Flywire has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $30.40.

Flywire Company Profile

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options, as well as provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

