12,454 Shares in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 12,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

Get Prudential alerts:

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Prudential in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Prudential by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,078 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in shares of Prudential by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Cetera Trust Company N.A acquired a new position in shares of Prudential during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Prudential by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com cut Prudential from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th.

Prudential Stock Performance

PUK opened at $19.65 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $29.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a current ratio of 0.03.

Prudential Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.2842 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.24.

About Prudential

(Free Report)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia and Africa. The company was founded in 1848 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.