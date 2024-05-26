1,401 Shares in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LH. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,487,106 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $500,033,000 after purchasing an additional 424,684 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,219,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123,755 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,212,497 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $444,821,000 after acquiring an additional 483,878 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $291,045,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,129,759 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $227,138,000 after acquiring an additional 126,602 shares in the last quarter. 95.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total value of $498,360.87. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares in the company, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 2,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.33, for a total transaction of $498,360.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,436.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 3,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.74, for a total transaction of $770,077.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,655,243.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,744 shares of company stock worth $5,111,382 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $234.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Laboratory Co. of America currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.14.

Shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $199.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.02. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $174.20 and a 12-month high of $234.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $207.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $215.15.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.20. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 14.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.95%.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Biopharma Laboratory Services (BLS).

