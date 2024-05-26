14,672 Shares in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Acquired by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Exelixis by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,410,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after acquiring an additional 338,021 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Exelixis by 236.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 127,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,053,000 after acquiring an additional 89,436 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Exelixis by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 118,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 83,999 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,384,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP grew its holdings in Exelixis by 61.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 21,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 8,305 shares during the last quarter. 85.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EXEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Exelixis from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.13.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.57. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $24.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.16). Exelixis had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $425.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $461.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $233,424.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Jack L. Wyszomierski sold 10,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $233,424.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 338,948 shares in the company, valued at $7,243,318.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Poste sold 11,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.96, for a total transaction of $244,938.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 213,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,483,490.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,814 shares of company stock worth $939,475. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

