15,060 Shares in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 15,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Nordstrom by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 18,604 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Nordstrom by 77.6% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 17,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 5.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,352 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 62,974 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE JWN opened at $21.52 on Friday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.88 and a 1-year high of $23.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Nordstrom ( NYSE:JWN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a net margin of 0.91% and a return on equity of 49.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. Nordstrom’s payout ratio is 95.00%.

Several analysts have commented on JWN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $17.00 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nordstrom from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nordstrom has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.69.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

