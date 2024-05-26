16,309 Shares in BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 16,309 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $178,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 167,786 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,831,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Stonebrook Private Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $230,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 111,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 22,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Core Bond Trust by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Core Bond Trust stock opened at $10.56 on Friday. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $9.02 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.57.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Dividend Announcement

BlackRock Core Bond Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th.

BlackRock Core Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade quality bonds, including corporate bonds, government and agency securities, and mortgage-related securities.

Featured Articles

