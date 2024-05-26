180,733 Shares in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS) Acquired by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 180,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,059,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $492,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 14,293 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,102,000. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 128.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,436,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,873,823 shares in the last quarter. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CCCS shares. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.63.

Insider Transactions at CCC Intelligent Solutions

In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $54,719.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $168,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CAO Rodney Christo sold 4,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.88, for a total value of $54,719.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,154 shares in the company, valued at $168,149.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lauren Young sold 41,165,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.33, for a total transaction of $466,401,024.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,164,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,508,369.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,806,755 shares of company stock worth $694,715,331. 6.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Stock Performance

CCCS stock opened at $11.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.83, a P/E/G ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.63. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.00 and a 12 month high of $13.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.41.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $227.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.21 million. CCC Intelligent Solutions had a positive return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 10.85%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc, operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more.

Read More

