183 Shares in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Purchased by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MELI. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in MercadoLibre by 99.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,900,000 after acquiring an additional 26,679 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,716,000 after purchasing an additional 4,065 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 112,333.8% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,703,000 after buying an additional 146,034 shares in the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,693.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $85.86 billion, a PE ratio of 75.77, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,546.28 and its 200 day moving average is $1,588.46. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,063.02 and a 52 week high of $1,825.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.64 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MercadoLibre presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,881.92.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MercadoLibre

About MercadoLibre

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.