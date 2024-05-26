21,201 Shares in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,201 shares of the computer maker’s stock, valued at approximately $638,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HPQ. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in HP by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in HP by 47.9% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in HP by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in HP by 84.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in HP by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HPQ. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays raised shares of HP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, HSBC raised shares of HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,199,278.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,642,381.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 8,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $269,338.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Kristen M. Ludgate sold 41,015 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total transaction of $1,199,278.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,642,381.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,723 shares of company stock worth $3,479,287. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.06. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.22 and a 12-month high of $33.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.36.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81. The firm had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. HP had a net margin of 6.45% and a negative return on equity of 181.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. HP’s payout ratio is presently 32.16%.

HP Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

