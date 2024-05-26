22,301 Shares in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Bought by Quest Partners LLC

Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 22,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $356,000. Quest Partners LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Universal Insurance at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UVE. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 14.2% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 73,185 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 9,093 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Universal Insurance in the third quarter valued at $140,000. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 199.6% in the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 72,868 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 48,546 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 189.9% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 76,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 50,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Universal Insurance by 387.3% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 38,718 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 30,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Sean P. Downes sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.53, for a total transaction of $390,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,191,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,267,846.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Pietrangelo sold 12,351 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.43, for a total transaction of $252,330.93. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,635,911.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,351 shares of company stock valued at $1,037,331 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Universal Insurance Price Performance

Shares of UVE opened at $19.57 on Friday. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.15 and a fifty-two week high of $22.38. The company has a market capitalization of $563.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Universal Insurance (NYSE:UVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $367.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.09 million. Universal Insurance had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 19.67%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Universal Insurance Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Universal Insurance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UVE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Universal Insurance from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Universal Insurance in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Universal Insurance Company Profile

Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated insurance holding company in the United States. It develops, markets, and underwrites insurance products for personal residential insurance, such as homeowners, renters/tenants, condo unit owners, and dwelling/fire; and offers allied lines, coverage for other structures, and personal property, liability, and personal articles coverages.

