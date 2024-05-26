27,957 Shares in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Bought by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 27,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,324.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Amkor Technology by 65.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 874 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Amkor Technology by 1,414.0% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Amkor Technology by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,487 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $644,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $644,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 129,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,160,819.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.37, for a total value of $834,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,476 shares in the company, valued at $3,486,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,800 shares of company stock valued at $3,281,802 in the last quarter. Insiders own 31.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $33.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.78 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.58 and a 12-month high of $37.00.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.13. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Amkor Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $0.079 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is currently 20.39%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

