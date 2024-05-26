2,985 Shares in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. First PREMIER Bank increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 56.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $88.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.72. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

About VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

