4,076 Shares in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Bought by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 4,076 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 10.9% in the third quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,732 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter worth $7,954,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 18.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 721,662 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $45,926,000 after purchasing an additional 111,623 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $284,111,000 after purchasing an additional 118,706 shares during the period. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,852 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $71.85 on Friday. Rio Tinto Group has a 1 year low of $58.27 and a 1 year high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.28 and a 200-day moving average of $68.26.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

