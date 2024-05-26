42,957 Shares in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Purchased by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 42,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PTON. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $790,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $3,991,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive during the fourth quarter worth $20,824,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 114,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after buying an additional 16,883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 333.9% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 50,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 38,811 shares in the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PTON opened at $3.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day moving average is $4.77. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.70 and a 1-year high of $9.87.

Peloton Interactive ( NASDAQ:PTON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $720.85 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.79) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total transaction of $38,960.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares in the company, valued at $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 113,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on PTON shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Peloton Interactive from $5.75 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.14.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

