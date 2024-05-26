671 Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Acquired by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ELV. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Elevance Health by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ELV opened at $521.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $121.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.79. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $412.00 and a 1-year high of $550.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $523.69 and a 200-day moving average of $498.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.62% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $9.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is currently 24.64%.

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price objective (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Friday, April 19th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $584.00 to $621.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Elevance Health in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Elevance Health from $574.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $587.42.

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

