7,330 Shares in Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Acquired by Aigen Investment Management LP

Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Global-E Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 7,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $290,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Global-E Online by 18.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,827,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438,737 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,403,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,250,000 after buying an additional 217,482 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Global-E Online by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,224,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,037,000 after buying an additional 217,415 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in shares of Global-E Online by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,824,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,523,000 after buying an additional 52,945 shares during the period. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Global-E Online by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 1,733,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,685,000 after buying an additional 63,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.60% of the company’s stock.

Global-E Online Stock Performance

Shares of Global-E Online stock opened at $29.42 on Friday. Global-E Online Ltd. has a 1-year low of $27.30 and a 1-year high of $45.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Global-E Online ( NASDAQ:GLBE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.55 million. Global-E Online had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Global-E Online Ltd. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Global-E Online from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Global-E Online from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Global-E Online in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Global-E Online in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Global-E Online currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.83.

Global-E Online Profile

(Free Report)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online and merchants to sell from, and to, worldwide.

Featured Articles

