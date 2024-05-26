878 Shares in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Purchased by CreativeOne Wealth LLC

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 878 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 51,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763 shares during the last quarter. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $791,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arista Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $662,000. Advisor Resource Council grew its position in shares of Arista Networks by 507.9% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 7,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 5,866 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Arista Networks by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANET shares. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $306.00 to $349.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $268.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Arista Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Arista Networks from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Arista Networks from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arista Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $295.22.

Shares of ANET opened at $306.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.06 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $287.34 and its 200-day moving average is $261.43. Arista Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.32 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04.

Arista Networks declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, May 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.20 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 1.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,891.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 17,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.15, for a total value of $5,667,784.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,642,891.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.52, for a total transaction of $573,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,946 shares in the company, valued at $17,462,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 414,109 shares of company stock valued at $121,583,803 in the last three months. 3.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of data-driven, client to cloud networking solutions for data center, campus, and routing environments in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System (EOS), a publish-subscribe state-sharing networking operating system offered in combination with a set of network applications.

