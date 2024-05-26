AAON, Inc. (AAON) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 7th

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 24th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the construction company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th.

AAON has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.1% annually over the last three years. AAON has a dividend payout ratio of 11.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect AAON to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.9%.

Shares of AAON opened at $78.26 on Friday. AAON has a 12 month low of $52.24 and a 12 month high of $96.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average is $76.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 0.88.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.07). AAON had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $262.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that AAON will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, William Blair started coverage on shares of AAON in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

In related news, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 28,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $2,146,866.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 64,295 shares in the company, valued at $4,894,778.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,296 shares of company stock worth $6,800,134. Corporate insiders own 18.55% of the company’s stock.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

