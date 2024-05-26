AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.17.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ABCL shares. Benchmark raised shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 82.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $30,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 306.3% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 61.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABCL opened at $3.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.40 and a beta of 0.42. AbCellera Biologics has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $8.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.12 and a 200 day moving average of $4.74.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.73 million. AbCellera Biologics had a negative net margin of 410.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. AbCellera Biologics’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics will post -0.6 EPS for the current year.

AbCellera Biologics Inc builds an engine for antibody drug discovery and development. Its engine discovers antibodies from natural immune responses, which are pre-enriched for antibodies. The company's preclinical products are ABCL635 for metabolic and endocrine conditions; and ABCL575 for atopic dermatitis.

