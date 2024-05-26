Adam Noyes Buys 1,614 Shares of Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB) Stock

Potbelly Co. (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) COO Adam Noyes acquired 1,614 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $8.45 per share, for a total transaction of $13,638.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 321,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,796.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Potbelly Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PBPB opened at $8.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.03. Potbelly Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.12 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $125.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.80 million. Potbelly had a return on equity of 36.44% and a net margin of 0.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Potbelly Co. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PBPB. StockNews.com cut Potbelly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Potbelly

Institutional Trading of Potbelly

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 7.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 22,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the third quarter worth $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 61,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 4,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 464.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

Potbelly Company Profile



Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops in the United States. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002. Potbelly Corporation was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

See Also

