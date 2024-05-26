aelf Reaches Market Cap of $378.76 Million (ELF)

aelf (ELF) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on May 26th. During the last week, aelf has traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar. One aelf token can currently be purchased for $0.52 or 0.00000754 BTC on popular exchanges. aelf has a total market cap of $378.76 million and $10.07 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00000872 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000555 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000005 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

ELF uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 727,275,775 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for aelf is aelf.com. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain.

aelf Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

