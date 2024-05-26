Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by investment analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 43.19% from the company’s current price.

AFRM has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Affirm from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $6.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Affirm from $50.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Affirm from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.53.

Affirm Stock Performance

Shares of AFRM opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.28 billion, a PE ratio of -13.47 and a beta of 3.56. Affirm has a one year low of $12.81 and a one year high of $52.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 12.94 and a quick ratio of 12.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.03.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.27. The company had revenue of $576.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.99 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 32.17% and a negative return on equity of 22.06%. The business’s revenue was up 51.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Affirm will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 9,276 shares of Affirm stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $297,945.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,927,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 13.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AFRM. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 21,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 325,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,919,000 after acquiring an additional 19,159 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,694 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

