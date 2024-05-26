Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $40.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 193.69% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AGEN. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Agenus from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com started coverage on Agenus in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Agenus Trading Up 10.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AGEN opened at $13.62 on Friday. Agenus has a twelve month low of $4.78 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.26 and its 200 day moving average is $12.82. The company has a market cap of $286.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.25.

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.20). The company had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.21 million. Equities research analysts predict that Agenus will post -9.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,401,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,953,000 after buying an additional 4,134,232 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 3,008.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,306,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 2,232,064 shares in the last quarter. Braidwell LP lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 34.3% during the 3rd quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 6,307,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 1,609,100 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Agenus by 1,959.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 757,397 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 720,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Agenus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

